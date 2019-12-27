Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of SUNS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 1,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,011. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $285.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

