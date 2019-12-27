Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of SLNO opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.33. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $79,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

