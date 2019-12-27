SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.01

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 7220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 388,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

