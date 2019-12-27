Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 829% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 28,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,600. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.36. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

