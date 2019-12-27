Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBPH. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

