Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.96

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.96 and traded as low as $85.50. Staffline Group shares last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 14,868 shares traded.

STAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Staffline Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $60.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.52.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

