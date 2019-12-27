Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Up 12.5%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) shot up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 244,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 610% from the average session volume of 34,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

