SteepCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $147.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $13,339.00 and $147.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004624 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010404 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.