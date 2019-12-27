Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STML. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ STML opened at $10.65 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $555.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after acquiring an additional 967,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

