Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. Stitch Fix posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In related news, Director J William Gurley bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,824. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 392.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

