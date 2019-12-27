Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 838% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.65. 8,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.13. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Man Group plc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

