Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $243.00

Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.20), with a volume of 19056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.25 ($3.75).

The company has a market cap of $153.93 million and a P/E ratio of 67.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.28.

About Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

