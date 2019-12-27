Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €17.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SZU. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Suedzucker stock opened at €16.28 ($18.93) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.97 and a 200-day moving average of €14.05. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of €16.33 ($18.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

