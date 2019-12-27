Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $0.55 on Friday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 462.87% and a negative net margin of 694.31%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

