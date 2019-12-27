Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Uniform Group manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields; hotels; fast food and other restaurants; and public safety, industrial, transportation and commercial markets, as well as corporate and resort embroidered sportswear. (Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.66 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

