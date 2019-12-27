SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $253.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $181.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.94. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,328 shares of company stock worth $3,652,381 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after acquiring an additional 783,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,225,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 568,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,772,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,712,000 after buying an additional 82,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

