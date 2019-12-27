Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Update

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 28th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synacor by 809.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 43,538 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Synacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Synacor by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 310,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synacor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of SYNC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Synacor has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

