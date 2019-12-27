Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.90

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.90 and last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 50766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 174,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

