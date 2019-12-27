Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Short Interest Update

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the November 28th total of 969,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 156.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the third quarter worth about $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Synthorx by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Synthorx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Synthorx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

THOR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Synthorx has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -10.85.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Synthorx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Sunday, November 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

