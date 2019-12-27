Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the November 28th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SYPR stock remained flat at $$0.80 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

