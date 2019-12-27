T Clarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.01

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.01 and traded as high as $126.50. T Clarke shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.51.

About T Clarke (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

