Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) PT Set at €95.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.90 ($94.07).

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.