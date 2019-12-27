Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 42,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

