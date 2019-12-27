Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $24.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of TMHC opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $780,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

