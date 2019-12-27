Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Hits New 12-Month High at $384.50

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 384.50 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 382.50 ($5.03), with a volume of 76801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.74).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 333.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.35. The company has a market cap of $502.18 million and a P/E ratio of 30.08.

Team17 Group Company Profile (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

