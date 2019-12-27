Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total transaction of $63,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.44, for a total value of $2,463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,509.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $20,975,006. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 97.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Teleflex by 347.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $372.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $234.83 and a 52-week high of $376.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

