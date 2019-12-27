Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,490.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,484.50 ($19.53), with a volume of 29842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,464.50 ($19.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.73 million and a P/E ratio of -27.09. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,348.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,277.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.80%.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

