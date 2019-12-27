Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,613,000 after purchasing an additional 985,600 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,839,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,063,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 170,651 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,384,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,526,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TER opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $69.80.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

