ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.30

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.30 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 85000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.30 ($0.29).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.12.

About ThinkSmart (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

