THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Short Interest Update

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the November 28th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 15.2% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 560,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in THL Credit by 13.4% in the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,914 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in THL Credit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,814,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in THL Credit by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCRD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.01. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.50%.

TCRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, THL Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

