Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 251.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.