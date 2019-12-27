Traders Buy Large Volume of Synthorx Call Options (NASDAQ:THOR)

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 680 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 844% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synthorx by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 111,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synthorx by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synthorx by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synthorx by 9,312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 121,804 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Synthorx by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Synthorx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of THOR stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $71.30. 7,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,612. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82. Synthorx has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Synthorx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

