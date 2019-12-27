Traders Purchase High Volume of Silicon Laboratories Call Options (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,117 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,860% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.71. 8,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.71. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 709.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,005,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

