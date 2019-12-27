Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the November 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TRMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,482. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 373.4% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 326,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 257,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 101,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

