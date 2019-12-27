Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a coverage optimism score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE TM opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. Trigon Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.20.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

