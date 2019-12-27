Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $75.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.64 million and the highest is $75.81 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $71.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $288.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.03 million to $289.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $305.88 million, with estimates ranging from $288.03 million to $323.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of TBK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. 77,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,779. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

