TrueChain Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, CoinBene, ZB.COM and OKEx. TrueChain has a market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.46 or 0.05878815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029667 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001908 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023589 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

