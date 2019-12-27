Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 18.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trustmark by 32.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

