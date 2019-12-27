Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$71.00” Price Target for Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$71.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.56.

TRP stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$70.13. The company had a trading volume of 551,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,515. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$47.98 and a 1-year high of C$70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

