Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $362,240.00. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,788 shares of company stock worth $1,543,521. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,336,000 after buying an additional 187,375 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 534,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 176,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 605.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 149,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 127,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

UCTT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 92,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $951.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

