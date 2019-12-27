Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RARE. Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 754,706 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.