Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on UA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:UA opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

