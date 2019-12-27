Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

