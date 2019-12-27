United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Financial Corporation is a very traditional savings and loan company. While the company intends to remain committed to financing home ownership, it also believes it must gradually expand the types of loan products it offers in order to meet the needs of its market area and to improve profitability. The company began to commit substantial resources to the commercial lending area, which is headed and staffed by individuals with very extensive commercial banking experience. “

UCFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:UCFC opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $542.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Community Financial has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.17%. Equities analysts predict that United Community Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,383 shares of company stock worth $208,104 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Community Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,258,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United Community Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

