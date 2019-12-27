Universal (NYSE:UVV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.49

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.49 and traded as low as $55.27. Universal shares last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 51,518 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $475.92 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 68.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 109.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Universal during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal by 89.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

