V-ID (VIDT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $174,292.00

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $174,292.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.05961890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001192 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,699 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

