Vale Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 371,743 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,818% compared to the average volume of 19,382 call options.

Several research firms have commented on VALE. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 45.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,881,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 1,751.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,322,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after buying an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vale by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,183,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,390,000 after buying an additional 7,630,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 297.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,251,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after buying an additional 10,662,008 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

