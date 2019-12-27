Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

VLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE VLY opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

