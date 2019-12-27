ValuEngine Lowers PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVM opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in PAVmed by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAVmed by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.