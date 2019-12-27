ValuEngine Upgrades Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NAV has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global downgraded Navistar International from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Navistar International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.34.

NYSE NAV opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1,831.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after buying an additional 434,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 184,552 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

